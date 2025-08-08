Get to Know the Newest Woodpeckers

The Woodpeckers have added nine new players to the roster during this week road trip at Delmarva. Get to know the newest Woodpeckers ahead of their home debuts!

Chase Call

The Astros selected Call in the 16th round out of UC Irvine where he was named to the All-Big West Second Team. He slashed .315/.472/.582 with 11 HR, 49 RBI, 58 H, 12 2B, 58 R, 32 BB to 47 K, and 1 SB in 52 games (all starts) while helping lead the Anteaters to the Big West Regular Season Title and the Los Angeles Regional of the NCAA Tournament, where he faced off against his brother, Phoenix, twice. He is originally from Porter Ranch, California.

Jesus Carrera

Carrera played through the Florida Complex League season and went 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 0.76 WHIP, 16.2 K/9, and 11.0 K/BB ratio in seven appearances (three starts) over 18.1 innings. He also spent the entire 2024 summer with the FCL Astros, going 1-2 with a 3.76 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 1.06 WHIP, and 10.3 K/9 in 10 appearances (three starts) spanning 26.1 innings. The 20-year-old righty signed as an international free agent on 4/18/23 at 18 years old out of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico.

Zach Daudet

The Houston Astros selected Daudet in the tenth round out of Cal Poly. As a senior for the Mustangs this past season, he slashed .367/.484/.612 with 7 HR, 22 RBI, 54 H, 13 2B, 44 R, 25 BB to 26 K, and 4 SB in 43 games (42 starts) and was named to the All-Big West First Team. He helped the Mustangs win the Big West Tournament and made the Eugene Regional Finals. Daudet is originally from San Diego, California.

Ethan Frey

Frey was selected in the third round (95th overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU. He slashed .331/.420/.641 with 13 HR, 50 RBI, 60 H, 15 2B, 43 R, 29 BB to 47 K, and 4 SB in 62 games (46 starts) and served as the team's primary designated hitter, Frey was named to the NCAA Baton Rouge All-Regional Team and won the Men's College World Series with the Tigers. He is originally from Rosepine, Louisiana.

David Landeta

Landeta went 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 0.80 WHIP, 11.2 K/9, 3.9 K/BB ratio, and one save in 10 appearances (six starts) across 25.0 innings with the FCL Astros this summer. He spent each of his first two professional seasons in the Dominican Summer League in 2022 and 2023 before making his way stateside midway through 2024. The 22-year-old signed as an international free agent on 6/4/22 at 19 years old out of Santiago, D.R.

Eurys Martich

Ahead of his promotion to Single-A, Martich went 4-3 with a 4.58 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 9.3 K/9, and one save in 12 appearances (three starts) across 36.0 innings with the FCL Astros. After signing as an international free agent on 7/2/19 at 16 years old out of San Cristobal, D.R., he pitched each of his first two professional seasons in the Dominican Summer League in 2021 and 2022. A series of injuries prevented him from pitching in 2023 and 2024 before heading stateside at the start of 2025.

Nick Monistere

The Astros selected Monistere in the fourth round out of Southern Mississippi. In his junior season as a Golden Eagle last spring, he slashed .323/.410/.623 with 21 HR, 72 RBI, 83 H, 12 2B, 59 R, and 7 SB in 63 games. In addition to becoming the first player in program history to win Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Monistere received All-American honors from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) (First Team), D1Baseball.com (Second Team), and Baseball America (Third Team) while helping Southern Miss reach the Hattiesburg Regional Finals. Born in Sugar Land, Texas, Monistere hails from Brandon, Miss.

Javier Perez

Before his call-up to Single-A, Perez sported a 6-0 record alongside a 1.69 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 0.98 WHIP, 10.1 K/9, and 6.0 K/BB ratio in 13 appearances (six starts) over 42.2 innings with the FCL Astros. Upon signing as an international free agent on 3/19/24 at 20 years old out of Guasave, Mexico, he dazzled in his debut professional season as a DSL Astro last year. In nine appearances (eight starts), he went 0-1 with a 1.31 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 0.68 WHIP, and 10.0 K/9 in 20.2 innings.

Kyle Walker

The Astros selected Walker in the eighth round out of Arizona State. In his lone season as a Sun Devil, he slashed .352/.449/.546 with 7 HR, 30 RBI, 76 H, 19 2B, 28 BB to 27 K, 14 HBP, and 22 SB in 57 games. On top of earning a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team, he led ASU to the Los Angeles Regional in the NCAA Tournament. Previously, he redshirted his first collegiate season at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Grambling State, where he was a two-year standout. An All-SWAC Second Team selection in 2023, he represented the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that year and participated in the International Friendship Series against Chinese Taipei in Cary, N.C. Originally born in Hazel Crest, Ill., Walker is from Harvey, La.







