Mudcats Down Lynchburg

August 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored twice in the third inning and the bullpen worked five shutout innings as the homestanding Mudcats defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-1 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (21-13 // 57-41) came to the plate in the third trailing 1-0 but turned the game around when Josh Adamczewski tied the score by reaching on a fielder's choice and Eric Bitonti gave the Mudcats a 2-1 lead with his 16th double of the season.

Carolina added to the lead in the seventh when Adamczewski reached via a fielder's choice to score Tyler Rodriguez for a 3-1 lead.

Lynchburg (14-22 // 55-47) scored their only run in the second when Jose Pirela socked a solo home run, his third of the season.

Griffin Tobias (W, 1-0) pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn the while Garrett Hodges (S, 6) covered the final inning to notch the save and preserve the 3-1 victory.

The series continues Saturday at Five County Stadium with a scheduled doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. both games will be 7-inning contests and in game one of the twin bill, Carolina will send LHP Wande Torres (1-7, 5.32) to the mound while Lynchburg will counter with RHP Braylon Doughty (0-7, 3.84).

