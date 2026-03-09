2026 Pelicans' Promotional Schedule Announced

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are thrilled to unveil the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2026 season. The jam-packed lineup features the return of fan-favorite weekly promotions, exciting theme nights, community celebrations, giveaways and special appearances that are sure to excite fans of all ages at Pelicans Ballpark.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday - Tacos & Tallboys

Beginning April 28, enjoy $2 tacos and $3 tallboys every Tuesday courtesy of Corona, Fiesta Mexicana, WMBF News, and 96.1 WKZQ. These tasty tacos and ice-cold tallboys of Corona & Modelo are available on the Budweiser Bowtie Deck. Tacos are available while supplies last and the drink special runs for two hours beginning when gates open.

Wednesday - Weiner Wednesday & Wet Nose Wednesday

Let's celebrate! Enjoy $2.50 hot dogs in honor of America's 250th Anniversary. Plus, 12oz. cans of Budweiser are just $1.50 every Wednesday as Budweiser celebrates their 150th Anniversary. This night is presented by DK Mason, WFXB and Energy 92.1. Hot dogs are available all game and the drink special runs for two hours beginning when gates open.

Additionally, every Wednesday game is dog friendly courtesy of River Oaks Animal Hospital. Dog tickets to the Budweiser Bowtie Deck are only $5, with proceeds benefiting charities and organizations that work with dogs.

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday™

Every Thursday is Thirsty Thursday™ and this year we have something for EVERYONE! Every Thursday will feature ÃÂ½ price beer (cans and drafts, domestic and premium), 24 oz. fountain soda, canned cocktails, and wine. All drink specials run for two hours beginning when gates open and are presented by Budweiser, PureGreen Land Group, WPDE, and Gator 107.9.

Friday - Family Friday + Fireworks

The ultimate family night out returns in 2026 courtesy of Sonic, WMBF News and Mix 97.7. Every Friday features a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota, a $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and a bucket of popcorn), and kid-friendly themes.

Kids 12 and under will also be able to run the bases after the fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix.

Additionally, every Friday at Pelicans Ballpark, kids 12 and under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Sky Zone Trampoline Park with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County.

*Saturday - Ultra Sippin' Saturday

Saturdays will feature $2 Michelob Ultra 12oz. cans, $3 glasses of wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks. Saturday drink specials run for two hours beginning when gates open. Presented by SC250. (excludes July 4th)*

Sunday - Sunday Fun Day

Sundays in 2026 bring the return of pre-game catch on the field (open to fans of all ages) courtesy of Stella's Homemade Ice Cream, WPDE, and Easy Radio.

Fireworks also return to summer Sundays this season and will run from June 14 through September 6 courtesy of Sparks Toyota. Kids 12 and under will also be able to run the bases after each Sunday fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix.

KID-FRIENDLY THEMES:

April 17: Dino Night presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live

May 1: Backyard Baseball Night

May 15: Blippi Night ft. an appearance by Blippi

May 29: Star Wars Night ft. a jersey auction benefiting the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues

June 12: Ripley's Night

July 3-5: Red, White & Blue Weekend

July 10: Christmas in July ft. an appearance by Santa Claus

July 31: ZOOperstars Night

August 14: Power Rangers Night ft. appearances by the Red and Pink Power Rangers

August 21: Dino Night presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live

GIVEAWAYS:

The 2026 season of Pelicans Baseball will feature four gate giveaways which will be distributed to the first fans through the gates on each of the following nights.

April 18: Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Stella's Ice Cream (first 500 kids 12 & under)

May 30: Pelicans Cowboy Hat Giveaway presented by DK Mason and WMBF News (first 1,000 fans)

August 22: Pelicans Pirate Logo Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Freedom Boat Club (first 1,000 fans)

September 5: Pete Crow-Armstrong Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

CAN'T MISS NIGHTS:

The 2026 season will also feature several special community and celebration nights at Pelicans Ballpark.

April 15: Honoring Buddy Bailey

May 2: Blind Hockey Night ft. a jersey auction benefiting the Blind Hockey Foundation

May 16: Military Appreciation Night presented by Day1Week1 ft. a free jersey raffle for military personnel

May 30: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital ft. jersey auction benefiting Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach

July 11: Champion Forward Night ft. an appearance by 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Ben Zobrist

August 22: Deaf Awareness Night

RED, WHITE & BLUE WEEKEND:

July 3-5 the Pelicans will celebrate Independence Day with Red, White & Blue Weekend at Pelicans Ballpark. Fans can expect patriotic festivities, themed entertainment and fireworks as part of the weekend-long celebration.

TICKET PROMOTIONS:

Throughout the entire season military personnel and first responders can save $3 when they show their badge or ID at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark or purchase their tickets online via GovX. This offer is courtesy of Beach Automotive.

Additionally, courtesy of the South Carolina Education Lottery, in-state college students can receive a $10 ticket when they show their student ID from a South Carolina college or university at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark.







