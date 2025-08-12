Myrtle Beach Pelicans School Supply Drive Returns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - With the new school year just around the corner, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have once again teamed up with WFXB Fox TV to host a school supply drive at Pelicans Ballpark. The drive will run August 19 through 24. With the donation of any school supplies fans will receive a free wristband to the Sky Zone Fun Zone at Pelicans Ballpark. The wristband is valued at $5 and is available to kids 12 and under.

"The start of a new school year is exciting, but it can be stressful for parents and teachers when it comes to purchasing school supplies," said Kristin Call, General Manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. "We are excited to partner with WFXB in an effort to provide kids in our community with the necessary tools for them to succeed this school year."

The Pelicans will take on the Charleston RiverDogs, affiliate of Tampa Bay Rays, during the August series. All school supply donations should be dropped off at the Pelicans Front Office during the day or at Guest Services during one of the designated games. A suggested list of supplies, courtesy of Horry County Schools, is listed below. A full supply list by grade can be found here.

No. 2 Pencils

Nylon Pencil Pouch

Pack of Washable Markers

Box of Crayons - 24 Count

Pack of Glue Sticks

Notebook Paper

Colored Pencils

One Subject Notebook

Marble Composition Notebook (non-spiral)

Double Pocket, 3-Prong Folders

Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters

Binder (1.5")

Divider Tabs

Wired Earbuds or Wired Headphones







