Luis Merejo Walks off Delmarva; Riley Nelson Hits Three Doubles in Debut

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats walked off the Delmarva Shorebirds on a homer from Luis Merejo, winning 7-5.

The Hillcats had three players make their professional debuts in tonight's ballgame, all three of them picked up doubles in the win. Riley Nelson finished the game with three doubles and a single in his first pro game.

It was a day of debuts for the Hillcats as three draftees got the start. Two of them showed off in the first inning as Riley Nelson and Nolan Schubart delivered back-to-back doubles with two outs to get Lynchburg on the board, leading 1-0.

Lynchburg had another opportunity in the third inning after another double from Nelson. However, both him and Welbyn Francisca were left stranded in scoring position to end the inning.

The Shorebirds knotted it up in the fifth inning on a double from Luis Almeyda before taking the lead in the sixth. Caden Bodine roped a single up the middle to push Delmarva in front, 2-1.

Despite the deployment of the newbies, it was a combination of the Hillcats stalwarts, Francisca and Luis Merejo, who delivered in the late innings. Francisca opened up the seventh inning with a solo shot (3) to even the score.

In the eighth, Delmarva struck again, this time for three. Cobb Hightower singled on a grounder up the middle to take the lead. One batter later, Brayden Smith delivered a two-run single, pushing the Shorebirds up 5-2.

Francisca delivered again in the bottom of the eighth inning, this time with two outs. His line drive single to left field moved Lynchburg to within one as Jose Pirela and Yaikel Mijares scored.

After a quick top of the ninth, the Hillcats went to work as Nolan Schubart opened the frame with a towering fly ball that dropped harmlessly in left for a single. Luke Hill followed him one batter later with a double to right field.

With two aboard, Merejo fell behind in the count 1-2. Then, turning on a fastball up in the zone, Merejo blasted a three-run homer (11) to end the ballgame.

With the blast, Keegan Zinn earned his first Lynchburg victory after shutting the door on Delmarva in the ninth.

Lynchburg and Delmarva will battle again on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







