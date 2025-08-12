Hillcats Rally to Walk-Off Shorebirds in the Ninth

LYNCBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-68, 13-29) were walked off by the Lynchburg Hillcats (57-49, 16-24) on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-5.

The Hillcats took an early lead in the first inning, thanks to back-to-back two-out doubles by Riley Nelson and Nolan Schubart, giving them a 1-0 advantage after one inning.

Delmarva tied the game in the fifth with an RBI double from Luis Almeyda, who scored Brayden Smith from first base, making it 1-1.

Caden Bodine put the Shorebirds ahead in the sixth as his first hit as a pro scored Wehiwa Aloy from third, giving Delmarva a 2-1 advantage.

The back-and-forth game continued in the seventh as the Hillcates evened the score on a solo home run by Welbyn Francisca.

The Shorebirds counterpunched with their best inning of the night in the top of the eighth as Cobb Hightower put Delmarva back in front with an RBI single with two outs. He was followed by Brayden Smith, who drove home two runs with his second hit of the night to put Delmarva ahead 5-2.

Lynchburg came back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Welbyn Francisca that plated a pair, trimming the Shorebirds' lead to 5-4.

Delmarva couldn't hold the lead in the ninth as the Hillcats walked off the Shorebirds with a game-winning, three-run homer by Luis Merejo, resulting in a heartbreaking 7-5 loss.

Keegan Zinn (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Joe Glassey (2-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds try to bounce back on Wednesday as Boston Bateman makes his second start with Delmarva against Cam Walty for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.







