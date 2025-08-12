Mudcats Take Series Opener at Fayetteville

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats took advantage of 13 walks en route to a 7-5 victory over Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the series opener on Tuesday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Carolina (24-15 // 60-43) came to the plate in the eighth inning clinging to a one-run lead, but Josh Adamczewski again came up big, providing some insurance runs as he tripled to right centerfield which brought home a pair and gave the Mudcats a 6-3 lead.

Fayetteville (21-20 // 57-50) would claw back and pull to within one in the last of the eighth inning when Nick Monistere lobbed his first professional home run, a two-run shot to left field to trim the Mudcats lead to 6-5.

In the ninth inning when Eric Bitonti manufactured a solo run for Carolina. After being issued a walk, Bitonti stole second, advanced to third base on a throwing error and later crossed the plate on a wild pitch to give the Mudcats a two-run cushion.

Jose Nova (S, 3) worked a perfect ninth inning, striking out a pair of batters to lift Mudcats to a series opening victory.

Melvin Hernandez (W, 8-5) opened the game with five scoreless innings allowing just two hits and fanning six to earn the win.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m. with both games being 7-inning contests. In the first game of the twin bill Carolina will send RHP Griffin Tobias (1-0, 3.00) to the mound while Fayetteville will counter with RHP Raimy Rodriguez (5-0, 2.70).

