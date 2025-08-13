Quezada Added from ACL Brewers; Ibarguen to Development List

August 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the addition of RHP Joshua Quezada from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats and OF Pedro Ibarguen placed on Development List as of 8/12.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players, 6 players on the injured list and 1 player on the Development List.

In summary:

8/13: RHP Joshua Quezada added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/13: OF Pedro Ibarguen placed on Development List as of 8/12

Quezada will wear #31

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.