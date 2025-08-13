FredNats and Red Sox Suspended

August 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Wednesday's game against Salem has been suspended in the fifth inning due to electrical issues at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. It will be resumed at 5:05 p.m. tomorrow, August 14. Tomorrow's scheduled game will now be seven innings and start about 40 minutes after the end of game one.

Fans who had tickets for tonight's game can go to the box office and exchange them for a future home game of equal or lesser value. One ticket is good for both games tomorrow.

