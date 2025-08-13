Hillcats Rally to Stun Shorebirds for Second Straight Night

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-69, 13-30) fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats (58-49, 17-24) with a final score of 8-3 on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first two innings, Braylin Tavera powered the Shorebirds ahead 1-0 with a solo home run, his seventh of the season.

Delmarva added to their lead with a successful first-and-third steal in the fourth inning, as Cobb Hightower snuck home from third on the throw down to second to make it 2-0.

Wehiwa Aloy delivered his first professional RBI in the fifth inning with a double that scored Braylin Tavera from first base, giving the Shorebirds a 3-0 lead.

Lynchburg scored its first run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Aaron Walton, but that's all the Hillcats managed as they stranded two runners in scoring position, keeping it a 3-1 game.

The game was delayed by an hour and 44 minutes in the seventh inning, and when play resumed, the Hillcats turned the game around, scoring seven runs in the eighth inning, with eleven batters reaching base to give them an 8-3 lead.

The Shorebirds couldn't mount a rally in the final inning and would fall to Lynchburg 8-3.

Cam Schuelke (1-1) was awarded the win in relief while Tanner Smith (0-2) took the loss for Delmarva.

Delmarva looks for their first win of the series on Thursday, with Brandon Downer making his first start against Jacob Zibin for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







