Shorebirds Come from Behind to Steal Game One from Mudcats

Published on August 26, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (45-75, 18-36) began their final road trip of the season with a come-from-behind, 4-3 win over the Carolina Mudcats (64-52, 28-24).

Brayden Smith put the Shorebirds on the board first with an RBI triple in the top of the second to score Brayln Tavera, making it 1-0 Delmarva.

Carolina countered in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer by Braylon Payne, giving the Mudcats a 2-1 lead.

Twine Palmer put together his best start as a Shorebird, retiring nine straight batters after Payne's home run, and set a new career-high with eight strikeouts.

Carolina added to their lead as Handelfrey Encarnacion scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to make it a 3-1 game.

Stiven Martinez brought the Shorebirds back within one with an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

In the eighth, Braylin Tavera tied the game with an opposite-field single, scoring Caden Bodine, making it 3-3.

The Shorebirds reclaimed the lead as Tavera drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch, reaching base for the fourth time and collecting his second RBI to put Delmarva ahead 4-3.

Sayer Diederich handled the bottom of the ninth by retiring the side in order, completing a 16-strikeout night for Shorebirds' pitching as they won the opener in Carolina, 4-3.

The win went to Sayer Diederich (1-2), who pitched three scoreless innings of relief, while Jose Nova (2-2) took the loss for the Mudcats.

Delmarva goes for back-to-back victories to begin the series on Wednesday as Kiefer Lord takes the mound against Enderson Mercado for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.