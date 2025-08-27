Hillcats Strand Nats; Win 3-2

Published on August 26, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats stole game one of the series over the Fredericksburg Nationals, 3-2, on Tuesday evening.

The pitching staff stiffeled several opportunities for the FredNats, leaving runners stranded in scoring position in six different innings. The Hillcats struck early, putting three on the board in the first two innings, which was all they would need.

The Nationals got the party going in the top of the first inning as Randal Diaz drove home a run on a fielder's choice.

The Hillcats responded in the bottom of the frame on a blast from Anthony Martinez. In his first Hillcat home game, the first baseman carried one over the right field wall for a two-run homer.

Lynchburg tacked on another in the second inning on a wanky play. After a balk was called with Luis Merejo on second, Yaikel Mijares beat out a questionable infield single. Merejo never stopped running, scoring from second, and the 'Cats decided to take the result of the play, pushing the lead to 3-1.

Nick Peoples cut into the deficit in the sixth inning with an RBI double that scored Eli Willits, moving them within one of Lynchburg.

However, that would be as close as they would get. The Hillcats would shut the door in the later innings behind Cam Shuelke to pick up the game one victory.

The Hillcats and FredNats square off on Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. after the rainout in Fredericksburg earlier this season.







Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.