FredNats Lose Third Straight, Lynchburg Steals Series Opener 3-2

Published on August 26, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (28-23, 58-58) fell back to .500 with a 3-2 loss to Lynchburg Hillcats (23-29, 64-54) in the series opener on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The FredNats actually drew first blood in the game and did it in the top of the first inning. They loaded the bases with singles from Kevin Bazzell and Jorgelys Mota, as well as a walk from Ethan Petry. Then, with one out, Randal Diaz beat out a potential double play ground ball to pick up an RBI on a fielder's choice.

R.J. Sales took the mound for the first time with a 1-0 lead, walked the leadoff hitter and then struck out the next two. With two outs, though, Anthony Martinez lifted a home run over the right field fence in a 3-2 count and put the Hillcats ahead 2-1.

From there, each team traded solo runs and Lynchburg won 3-2 despite being shut out across the final six innings at the plate. Fredericksburg pitching tallied 13 strikeouts, but the bats went just 1/14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners on base. They drew just one walk on the night in a one-run loss.

In the end, Angel Perez (1-0) got the win, as Sales (1-3) got the loss and Cam Schuelke (1) got the save. The FredNats and Hillcats will be right back in action on Wednesday, playing a scheduled doubleheader, with game one starting at 5:00 p.m.







