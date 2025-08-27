Power Pitching Pushes Fayetteville Past Myrtle Beach in Shutout Win

Published on August 26, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-26, 65-56) pitching staff put together a masterful performance on Tuesday night as they blanked the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (38-16, 63-55) 1-0 to open their six-game series.

Parker Smith took the ball for the Woodpeckers and held the red-hot Pelicans offense in check throughout his start. In 5.2 innings of work, he allowed just four hits, walking one while striking out seven on the way to his fourth win in as many outings.

His batterymate, Arturo Flores, stepped up to provide the only run of the night in the bottom of the fifth. He connected on his first professional home run, a solo shot that landed on the berm beyond the bullpens in left field, giving Fayetteville's arms the run support they needed.

Upon Smith's departure, Jesus Carrera took over and carried the Woodpeckers the rest of the way. Like the starter, he mowed the Pelicans down over the course of his 3.1-inning relief appearance. He only surrendered one baserunner, a ninth-inning walk, fanning five to lock down his third Single-A save and cement the shutout victory.

The Woodpeckers look to keep the momentum going on against the Pelicans on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Luis Aguilar is the projected starter for Fayetteville opposite RHP Kevin Camacho for Myrtle Beach. In addition to Dollar Dogs presented by WFNC 640, it is also Greek Night at Segra Stadium. Fans can visit the team's theme ticket page to receive an exclusive Greek Night cap along with a ticket to the game.

