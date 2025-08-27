RiverDogs Rally Past Augusta in Series Opener

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs opened their final homestand of the season on a high-note, using a sixth inning rally to push past Augusta 6-4 on Tuesday night in front of 3,051 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Charleston (28-25, 63-56).

The GreenJackets struck first in the first inning.

After John Gil worked a walk, Braves 2025 first round pick Tate Southisene roped an opposite field double to the right field wall. Gil scored standing up from first base, putting Augusta up 1-0 early.

The RiverDogs responded and grabbed the lead in the second. After a Ricardo Gonzalez walk and Larry Martinez single, a double steal put two runners in scoring position. An RBI-groundout from Jose Monzon pushed the tying run across, and a perfectly placed bunt-single from Narciso Polanco gave the RiverDogs a 2-1 advantage.

Andres Galan recovered after the first inning, tossing three scoreless frames to end his outing. He allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

Augusta got the lead back in the top of the sixth. After Owen Carey singled, Dixon Williams crushed a home run over the palm trees in right field to place Augusta ahead 3-2.

The RiverDogs stormed back with a 4-run sixth inning.

Nathan Flewelling drew a walk and advanced to second, setting the stage for a game-tying RBI-single by Gonzalez. With runners on the corners, Martinez ripped a two-run double into the left-field corner to give Charleston the lead. The final run came across on an opposite field single from Felix Cotes that scored Martinez from third. It was Cotes' first Single-A hit. That insurance run padded the 'Dogs lead to 6-3.

Trendan Parish tossed two hitless innings to get the RiverDogs to the ninth.

Andy Rodriguez entered for a save opportunity in the ninth. After retiring the first batter of the inning, the righty walked three straight to load the bases. The GreenJackets pushed in a run on an RBI groundout but stranded the tying run on second base to end the game.

Ballpark Fun: The last Dog Day Tuesday of the 2025 season coincided with National Dog Day, setting the stage for the first-ever RiverDogs Dog of the Year competition. Past "Good Boy/Girl of the Night" winners returned to compete for the title through a series of contests held between innings, including obstacle courses, obedience drills, and ball-catching challenges. One dog advanced each round, inching closer to the title of champion. The finale featured a dramatic Pup Cup eating contest, where Haven, the golden lab, emerged victorious to become the inaugural RiverDogs Dog of the Year.

