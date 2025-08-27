Fayetteville Blanks Myrtle Beach 1-0 in Series Opener

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 1-0 on Tuesday evening at SEGRA Stadium.

Arturo Flores homered to left-center field in the fifth inning, giving the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-26, 65-56) a 1-0 lead.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (38-16, 63-55) failed to capitalize on their opportunities, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and leaving six runners on base.

Ty Southisene led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, while Jose Escobar and Yahil Melendez each added a single.

Parker Smith (4-3) earned the win for the Woodpeckers, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, and Jesus Carrera secured the save with 3.1 shutout innings.

Alfredo Romero (3-3) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing one run on three hits over 5.0 innings, while Landon Ginn tossed 3.0 scoreless innings.

Fayetteville's offense was limited to three hits, with Flores going 2-for-3, including a double and the game-winning homer. The Woodpeckers went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base.

Myrtle Beach's magic number to win the Carolina League South Division's second half sits at four, but can drop to three with a Hickory loss.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) on Wednesday, August 27th at 6:35 E.T. RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.46) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Luis Aguilar (1-0, 9.53) for Fayetteville.







