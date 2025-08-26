Carra Added from ACL Brewers; Tobias to IL

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the addition of RHP Carlos Carra from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats and RHP Griffin Tobias placed on IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 7 players on the injured list.

In summary:

8/26: RHP Carlos Carra added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/26: RHP Griffin Tobias placed on the 7-day IL as of 8/23

Carra will wear #49

Additional uniform number change:

Joshua Quezada now wears #24

