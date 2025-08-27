Delmarva Takes Series Opener from Mudcats

Published on August 26, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds scored runs in three unanswered runs on Tuesday night as they rallied past the Carolina Mudcats 4-3 at Five County Stadium.

Delmarva (18-36 second half // 45-75 overall) pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning when Braylin Tavera was issued a bases loaded walk to give the Shorebirds a 4-3 advantage.

Carolina (28-24 // 64-52) jumped out to an early lead after Braylon Payne socked a two-run home run, his eighth of the season, to put the Mudcats ahead 2-1 in the second.

In the sixth inning when Handelfry Encarnacion tripled to right field and later scored on a wild pitch to increase the Carolina cushion to 3-1.

Delmarva rallied back and tied the game in the eighth inning when Tavera collected his first of two RBI in the game on a single to right field allowing Caden Bodine to cross with the tying run.

The series continues Wednesday at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Carolina sends LHP Enderson Mercado (0-2, 2.57) to hill while Delmarva gives the ball to RHP Kiefer Lord (0-0, 0.00).

