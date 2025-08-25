Cannon Ballers Roar Back in Final Inning to Steal Finale from Shorebirds

Published on August 24, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (44-75, 17-36) fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (55-65, 23-31) on Sunday night by a final of 10-4.

The Shorebirds took an early lead in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Caden Bodine, scoring RJ Austin from third to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

Kannapolis manufactured an unearned run in the top of the fourth, using an RBI single by Ronny Hernandez to tie the game at one.

Delmarva scored an unearned run of their own in the bottom half as a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Joshua Liranzo scored Colin Yeaman to put the Shorebirds in front 2-1.

In the seventh, Delmarva manufactured an insurance run on their third run-scoring groundout of the night as Wehiwa Aloy scored Joshua Liranzo on a ground ball back to the pitcher to extend the lead to 3-1.

Kannapolis made it a one-run game in the eighth following a Caleb Bonemer home run, trimming their deficit to 3-2.

Braylin Tavera pushed the lead back to two with an RBI single, scoring Caden Bodine with two outs, making it 4-2.

However, Kannapolis flipped the game on its head in the top of the ninth by scoring eight runs to take a 10-4 lead.

The Shorebirds were unable to score in the bottom half of the inning and would fall by a final score of 10-4.

Hale Sims (3-3) was awarded the win for Kannapolis, while Kenny Leiner (0-4) took the loss.

Delmarva returns to action Tuesday with its final road trip of the season, beginning a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats. The series opener is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







