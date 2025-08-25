Pelicans Walk-Off the RiverDogs in Eleven Inning Thriller

Published on August 24, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Charleston RiverDogs 13-12 in eleven innings in the Sunday series finale at Pelicans Ballpark.

Charleston got on the board first in the opening frame on a sacrifice fly by Connor Hujsak, scoring Brailer Guerrero to take a 1-0 lead.

The Pelicans scored five runs in the second inning on five hits to take a large lead early in the ballgame. Charleston scored another single digit in the third and the fifth to cut the Pelicans lead to 5-3. Myrtle Beach doubled their lead in the fifth on an RBI triple by Angel Cepeda to make it 6-3.

The RiverDogs scored three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game with not a single hit in the inning. Charleston walked four times in the inning and got hit by a pitch once to tie the game at six.

Myrtle Beach responded in the bottom of the sixth inning with an Alexey Lumpuy base hit, scoring Kane Kepley and taking the lead back at 7-6.

Charleston took their second lead of the game in the top of the seventh inning on a two-RBI single by Guerrero to make it 8-7 Charleston. Charleston scored another solo digit in the top of the eighth to make it 9-7. The Pelicans inched closer in the next half-inning on a two out base hit by Matt Halbach to score Ty Southisene and make it 9-8.

After back-to-back base hits by Jose Escobar and Cepeda to start the ninth inning, designated hitter Justin Stransky looped the game tying single into left field, scoring Escobar to tie the game at nine.

Tonight's game went into extra innings, with both teams scoring a run in the tenth inning. In the top of the eleventh, the RiverDogs scored two runs on three hits to take a 12-10 lead.

The Pelicans made it a one run game on a sacrifice fly by Stransky, scoring Christian Olivo and making it a one run game. With two outs in the eleventh and down by one run, Kepley singled up the middle to score Jairo Diaz to tie the game up at twelve. The bases were loaded for Lumpuy, and a wild pitch by Charleston pitcher Dylan Lesko scored Yahil Melendez to win the ballgame in the eleventh by a final of 13-12.

The Pelicans recorded a season high twenty hits in the ballgame, with five batters recording three hits in the game. The win goes to Charlie Hurley (4-5), while the loss goes to Dylan Lesko (0-1).

The Pelicans improved to 38-15 in the second half and an overall record of 63-54. Catch the Pelicans at home on Tuesday, September 2nd in the final regular season homestand of the season versus Columbia.







Carolina League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.