Fireflies Churn Ahead 6-5 in Extras

Published on August 24, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dash Albus

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dash Albus(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies won a back-and-forth contest against the Augusta GreenJackets 6-5 in 10 innings to close out their final series of 2025 against Augusta at SRP Park. The Fireflies took five of six games from the GreenJackets and won the season series 12-9. The Fireflies head into 2026 having won 107 of 213 contests against the GreenJackets.

The Fireflies got one in the top of the 10th. Ramon Ramirez and Yandel Ricardo hit back-to-back singles to start the inning to plate Luke Nowak to push Columbia in front 6-5. In the home half, Augusto Mendieta (S, 4) worked a scoreless frame around a hit to earn the save.

Columbia took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Luke Nowak started the frame with his seventh double of the season. Next, Ramon Ramirez clobbered his 11th homer of the season to tie the game 4-4. The bats weren't done there. Yandel Ricardo legged out a triple to set the table and then Stone Russell hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored Ricardo to give Columbia a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tate Southisene doubled to set the table for an Owen Carey RBI single to tie the game 5-5 and send it to extra innings at SRP Park.

The Fireflies got on the board first in the third inning. Luke Nowak popped up a ball to third that was dropped by Juan Mateo. The play allowed Josi Novas to motor around and break the scoreless tie.

After that, the GreenJackets got an RBI double from Joe Olsavsky to score Hayden Friese to tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The next inning, Augusta took the lead on an Owen Carey single that plated Tate Southisene.

Another error allowed the Fireflies to tie the game in the top of the sixth. Luke Nowak led the frame off with a double and advanced to third on a throwing error. He came around on a Stone Russell ground out to make the score 2-2.

Owen Carey hit a double in the seventh to score John Gil to put Augusta back in front 3-2. Next, Juan Mateo lifted a sacrifice fly to right to plate Tate Southisene to put Augusta in front by a pair.

Dash Albus opened the game with three scoreless innings for the Fireflies. It was the southpaw's second three inning outing of the season. After that, Henson Leal and Fraynel Nova both allowed a pair of runs over two innings and 1.2 innings, respectively. Kamden Edge kept Augusta off the board for 1.1 innings to move things to the ninth inning. Bryson Dudley (BS, 1; W, 1-0) surrendered the tying run in the ninth before Columbia again went to the pen in the 10th.

Jacob Shafer didn't allow an earned run through five innings in the start, but he left the game in a 2-2 tie as his defense helped Columbia score a pair off miscues. Owen Hackman picked up with two hitless innings next before Albert Rivas surrendered the lead. The righty allowed three runs, two earned to give Columbia the advantage heading to the ninth.

After the off day, the Fireflies return home to start a six-game set with the Hickory Crawdads. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.