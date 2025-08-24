Late Rally Sends Salem Past Carolina

Published on August 24, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







SALEM, V.A. - The Salem Red Sox pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning as they claimed the series from the Carolina Mudcats with a 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field.

With the game tied at two in the last of the eighth inning, Salem (25-29 second half // 51-67 overall) scored the go-ahead run when Natanael Yuten attempted to steal second base and, on the play, Yoeilin Cespedes raced home to score on a throwing error to give the Red Sox a 3-2 advantage.

Carolina (28-23 // 64-51) trailed 2-0 before putting together a rally in the seventh inning to knot the game. Kevin Garcia singled home a run to put the Mudcats on the board and Gery Holguin followed with a RBI single which tied the game.

The Mudcats put the tying and go-ahead run on base with two outs in the ninth inning but could not take advantage as the Red Sox held on for a 3-2 victory.

The Mudcats finished the game with eight men left on base and were a combined 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Carolina returns home to begin their final regular season series at Five County Stadium as they host the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday night is slated for 6:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale by visiting CarolinaMudcats.com or by calling 919-269-2287.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.