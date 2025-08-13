Woodpeckers and Mudcats Split Wednesday Doubleheader

August 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers outfielder Ethan Frey in the dugout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (22-20, 58-51) and Carolina Mudcats (25-16, 61-44) both found their way into the win column on Wednesday night to split their scheduled doubleheader. Carolina held on in the late stages to take game one 3-2 before Fayetteville fought back for a 3-0 game two victory.

GAME ONE:

At the start of the day's action, the Carolina lineup got off to a quick start. A two-out single opened the scoring, giving the Mudcats a 1-0 lead before the Woodpeckers got a chance to swing the bats.

Two frames later, the Mudcats went back to work at the dish. A two-run single cashed in a pair of one-out walks in the top of the third, racing Carolina ahead 3-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Fayetteville offense woke up, igniting a comeback bid. Alberto Hernandez worked a leadoff walk and promptly stole second base, and Caden Powell stepped up by slashing a double to the left field wall to plate him, pulling the Woodpeckers within two.

Fayetteville stepped back up in the bottom of the fifth to cut their deficit down to one. Zach Daudet delivered a single through the left side of the infield to bring Ethan Frey home. However, they could not find a way to push across the tying run. Mudcats pitching stranded four Woodpeckers on the basepaths over the final three innings, eking out the game one win.

GAME TWO:

Right away, Fayetteville starter Luis Aguilar took control and silenced the Carolina order. In his Single-A debut, the right-hander tossed five no-hit innings, surrendering just two baserunners on a walk and a hit by pitch, fanning eight Mudcats along the way.

The Woodpeckers backed him up in the bottom of the fourth, using their plate discipline to strike for a pair of runs. After a Frey single and Powell walk opened the rally, the duo pulled off a double steal to place runners on second and third with one out. Kyle Walker then came through to put Fayetteville in front, lifting a sacrifice fly to right field and chasing Frey home. Anthony Huezo and Chase Call then drew walks to load the bases, and German Ramirez coaxed a six-pitch free pass of his own to double their advantage.

Frey and Powell teamed up again to provide offense in the bottom of the fifth and helped the Woodpeckers scratch across their third run. Once more, Frey provided a base hit ahead of a Powell walk, and Walker collected a walk to fill the bases. With nowhere to put Huezo, his free pass turned into another tally, providing all the offense Fayetteville needed.

Francisco Frias emerged from the bullpen in the top of the sixth, and he continued right where Aguilar left off. He fired two scoreless innings of his own, applying the finishing touches on a shutout victory to close out the twin bill.

The Woodpeckers return to action to continue the series against the Mudcats on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Parker Smith gets the ball for Fayetteville opposite LHP Enderson Mercado for Carolina. In addition to Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103, the Woodpeckers host First Responders Night at Segra Stadium, where First Responders can receive a free reserved ticket to the game, and family and friends can purchase $9 reserved tickets.

