Mudcats Split Doubleheader at Fayetteville

August 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats split a doubleheader with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night at SEGRA Stadium taking game one of the twin bill 3-2 and dropping the nightcap 3-0.

GAME 1

Carolina (25-15 // 61-43) opened the scoring in the first inning when Eric Bitonti laced an RBI single to right field to give the Mudcats a 1-0 advantage.

In the third inning, Tyler Rodriguez added some insurance for the Mudcats driving in a pair on a two-out line drive single to left that vaulted Carolina in front 3-0.

Fayetteville (21-21 // 57-51) added single tallies in the third and fifth innings to pull to within a run at 3-2.

The Woodpeckers would get no closer as Anfernny Reyes (W, 4-3) covered the final 2.1 innings of the game allowing just one hit and striking out five to send the Mudcats to a 3-2 victory.

GAME 2

Fayetteville (22-21 // 58-51) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning with a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly and a bases loaded walk for a 2-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers tallied their third run of the game in the fifth when the Mudcats allowed a second bases loaded free pass.

Carolina (25-16 // 61-44) managed just two hits in the nightcap and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Luis Aguilar (W, 1-0) picked up the victory in his Woodpeckers debut, pitching five shutout innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Francisco Frias (S, 4) worked the final two innings of the game to preserve the 3-0 shutout and earn a split of the doubleheader.

The series continues Thursday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Carolina will send LHP Enderson Mercado (0-1, 3.38) to the mound while Fayetteville will give the ball to RHP Parker Smith (1-3, 3.38).

