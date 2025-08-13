Weather Delay Sparks Hillcats Comeback over Delmarva

August 13, 2025

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats used a nearly two-hour weather delay to spark a comeback over the Delmarva Shorebirds, 8-3.

The Hillcats trailed for the entire game heading into the weather delay in the middle of the seventh inning. Despite the lack of rain, lightning strikes in the vicinity kept the teams off the field. When they returned, Lynchburg's offense erupted.

Delmarva broke open the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning. Braylin Tavera blasted a drive to left field, putting the Shorebirds up 1-0.

A double steal in the fourth inning plated a second for the Shorebirds as Cobb Hightower slid in ahead of the tag. A double from Wehiwa Aloy in the fifth prompted the third run of the evening to score.

Lynchburg got a run back in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of the first professional hit from Aaron Walton. His sharp grounder to third cut the 'Cats deficit to two.

After a one hour and 45-minute weather delay in the middle of the seventh, Lynchburg found their steam. It took until the eighth inning, but the offense finally erupted.

Lynchburg loaded up the bases with one out, Yerlin Luis drew a walk to cut the deficit down to one. Alberto Mendez drove the tying run home with a single up the middle before the Hillcats took the lead on a passed ball, scoring Jose Pirela.

The Hillcats were not finished. Yaikel Mijares drove home another with a liner to right field, pushing the lead up to two. Mendez and Mijares each picked up three hit performances on the evening.

To cap off the inning, Aaron Walton delivered a triple down the right field line, plating two more. When the throw got away at third, he scampered home for a little-league home run. Seven straight batters reached and scored, giving the Hillcats the 8-3 lead and the victory.

The Hillcats and Shorebirds battle again on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







