17th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game at Pelicans Ballpark

August 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The 17th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game returns to Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday, September 27. This marks the 8th consecutive time that the event has been held at Pelicans Ballpark. Gates open at 9AM with the first game starting at 10AM.

The event, which is presented by WMBF News, will feature an 8 ¬Âteam showdown between first responders of the Grand Strand and its surrounding communities. All proceeds from the event will benefit SOS Care and Horry County Project Lifesaver.

Admission to the event is a $10 donation to SOS Care. Included with the donation is a hot dog buffet while supplies last. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Games and raffles will also be available for spectator participation will all proceeds benefitting SOS Care.

The complete schedule, list of teams, and more is available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/guns&hoses.

ABOUT SOS CARE & PROJECT LIFESAVER: SOS Care is a non-profit direct service provider that empowers those with autism and intellectual disabilities to thrive on their own. They provide guidance, programs, resources and support those diagnosed and their families for their child to be as independent as possible.

Project Lifesaver is a premier search and rescue program operated internationally and is strategically designed for "at risk" individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering. The organization's primary mission is to bring loved ones home by providing timely response to save lives and reduce risk of injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.







