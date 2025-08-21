Pelicans 2025 Playoff Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, August 22

Published on August 21, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are thrilled to announce that tickets for the 2025 Carolina League Playoffs will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, August 22 at 3PM, including an exciting Playoff Package starting at $43 that offers incredible value for fans. A special pre-sale window for Pelicans Season Seat Members is active now!

Playoff Package

Starting at just $43 when purchased at the Box Office, the Playoff Package includes a ticket to all three potential home playoff games (September 9, 16 and 17) plus an all-you-can-eat buffet at the first game on September 9.

If the Pelicans do not advance to the playoffs, the value of the package will roll over as a ticket credit for the 2026 season, ensuring fans get the most out of their investment.

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all three potential home playoff games will be available starting at just $8.43

- Game 1 (September 9): Low Tide and Black's Tire High Tide seats are available at regular price, and Budweiser Bowtie Deck tickets are $8.43.

- Championship Round (September 16 & 17): All tickets-Low Tide, Black's Tire High Tide, and Budweiser Bowtie Deck-are priced at an unbeatable $8.43.

"We're proud to call the Grand Strand our home and used our 843 area code as inspiration for playoff ticket pricing," stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore.

If the Pelicans do not advance to the playoffs, or if they do not play a game for which a single game ticket was purchased, the value of that ticket will roll over as a ticket credit for the 2026 season.

Fans attending the Tuesday, September 9 playoff game can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota as well as the popular Tacos & Tallboys promotion, featuring $2 Tacos and $3 Tallboys courtesy of Corona, Fiesta Mexicana, WMBF News, and 96.1 WKZQ. Tacos are available while supplies last and the drink special runs for two hours beginning when gates open.

If the Pelicans clinch the Second Half Title in the Carolina League South, here is a look at the playoff schedule:

Division Series:

Game 1: September 9 at Pelicans Ballpark @ 7:05 PM

Game 2: September 11 at Segra Park

Game 3 (if necessary): September 12 at Segra Park

Championship Series:

Game 1: September 14 at TBD (North Division Champion)

Game 2: September 16 at Pelicans Ballpark @ 7:05 PM

Game 3 (if necessary): September 17 at Pelicans Ballpark @ 7:05 PM

Tickets will be available beginning August 22 at 3PM at the Pelicans box office, online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Playoffs, or by calling 843-918-6000. Don't miss your chance to cheer on the Pelicans as they chase a championship in 2025!







Carolina League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.