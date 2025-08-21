Pelicans Outlast RiverDogs 8-7 in 11-Inning Thriller

Published on August 21, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 8-7 in 11 innings on Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Jose Escobar doubled to score Eli Lovich and Angel Cepeda, and Christian Olivo hit a sacrifice fly to plate Escobar in the second inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (34-14, 59-53) a 3-0 lead.

James Quinn-Irons singled in a run before a wild pitch by Kevin Camacho scored Tom Poole in the third inning, cutting the Charleston RiverDogs' (26-21, 61-52) deficit to 3-2.

Dilan Granadillo belted his first homer of the season to right field, scoring Cepeda in the third inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 5-2.

After a wild pitch plated a run in the fifth, Brendan Summerhill singled to score Ricardo Gonzalez in the sixth inning, making it 5-4.

Summerhill doubled to score Gonzalez in the eighth inning, tying the game at 5-5.

In the 10th inning, Summerhill tripled to score Yirer Garcia and scored on a wild pitch by Ethan Bell, giving Charleston a 7-5 advantage.

With the Pelicans down to their final out, Cepeda doubled to plate Alexey Lumpuy and Granadillo singled to score Cepeda in the 10th inning, tying the game at 7-7.

Ty Southisene reached on a fielder's choice to score Escobar in the 11th inning, securing an 8-7 walk-off victory for the Pelicans.

Mathew Peters (1-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching a scoreless 11th inning, while Mason Auer (0-1) took the loss for the RiverDogs, allowing an unearned run in 0.1 innings.

Camacho allowed two runs (one earned) over 4.0 innings, with Charlie Hurley, Brayden Spears, and Bell conceding five runs combined.

Cepeda led the Pelicans, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI, while Granadillo went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Escobar (3-for-5, two doubles) and Lumpuy (2-for-5) also contributed. The Pelicans went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 5-for-20, leaving 14.

The Pelicans continue a seven-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday, August 21st at 7:05 E.T. RHP Dawson Netz (1-0, 2.31) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-7, 5.46) for Charleston.







