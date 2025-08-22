'Dads Cruise to 10-2 Victory

Published on August 21, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - Juan Sulbaran and Braylin Morel collected three hits each for the Crawdads, as the club took down the Lynchburg Hillcats 10-2 at LP Frans Stadium on Thursday.

The 'Dads, playing for the final time this season as their Llamas de Hickory Copa identity, pounded out 13 hits in the victory. Of the 13 knocks on Thursday, Hickory (61-55, 28-23) slugged six for extra bases, as Paxton Kling, Yeremy Cabrera and Paulino Santana tripled in the contest.

Hickory scored a trio of runs in the second and third innings, followed by a single run in the fourth before scoring twice in the sixth. A final seventh inning run closed out the stretch of ten unanswered to earn their second win in the series.

Santana continued a recent hot stretch, claiming two extra-base hits and a pair of runs, boosting his average 140 points over two days.

Paxton Kling, who has found immediate success since coming to the Unifour, added a pair of hits and two RBI tonight to lift his average to .371.

On the mound, Aneudis Mejia delivered four innings of one-run baseball in his eighth start of the season. Owen Proksch (1-0) picked up his first win in a Hickory uniform, while Jormy Nivar tossed the final 3.1 innings to pick up a save in the rout.

Lynchburg (62-52,21-27) got home runs from Nolan Schubart and Riley Nelson in the loss.

Kamdyn Perry toes the slab for Hickory, going up against Lynchburg right-hander Joey Oakie tomorrow night at 7pm.







