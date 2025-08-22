Pelicans Shut out RiverDogs 7-0, Stretch Winning Streak to Four Games
Published on August 21, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 7-0 on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
Jairo Diaz hit a sacrifice fly to score Jose Escobar in the second inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (35-14, 60-53) a 1-0 lead.
Matt Halbach grounded out, scoring Alexey Lumpuy in the fourth inning, aided by a throwing error by Larry Martinez, making it 2-0.
Angel Cepeda singled to drive in Derik Alcantara, and Kane Kepley scored on a double steal attempt in the fifth inning, extending the lead to 4-0.
Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly to score Escobar, Kepley singled to plate Diaz, and Cepeda singled to drive in Kepley in the sixth inning, pushing the advantage to 7-0.
Dawson Netz (2-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, while Joel Sierra and Pierce Coppola combined for 4.0 shutout innings against the Charleston RiverDogs (26-22, 61-53).
Jacob Kmatz (3-8) took the loss for the RiverDogs, allowing four runs over 4.2 innings, with Dylan Lesko and Adrian Rodriguez conceding three more runs.
Kepley led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Cepeda went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Yahil Melendez (2-for-2), Escobar, and Lumpuy added hits. The Pelicans went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 0-for-5, leaving seven.
Myrtle Beach is now 8.0 games ahead in the Carolina League South Division and have a magic number of nine to clinch the second half title.
The Pelicans continue a seven-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday, August 22nd at 7:05 E.T. RHP Jostin Florentino (4-2, 1.66) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against TBD for Charleston.
