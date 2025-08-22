Pelicans Shut out RiverDogs Thursday

August 21, 2025

Myrtle Beach, SC - The RiverDogs offense was kept silent and managed just three hits in a 7-0 loss to Myrtle Beach on Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

The loss is Charleston's third in a row to open the set, pushing the deficit in the Carolina League South second-half standings to 8.5 games behind Myrtle Beach with 17 games remaining in the second half.

The Pelicans opened a slim lead in the early stages before breaking the game open in the middle innings.

Jacob Kmatz surrendered the game's first run in the bottom of the second, as Jose Escobar singled, moved to third on a Yahil Melendez double and then scored on Jairo Diaz's sacrifice fly.

The lead doubled to 2-0 in the fourth, as Alexey Lumpuy scored thanks to a throwing error.

The Pelicans tallied two more runs in the fifth to chase Kmatz after 4.2 innings.

On the other side of the book, Dawson Netz worked five scoreless innings for Myrtle Beach, striking out four while walking one, to eventually earn the win.

Myrtle Beach put the contest out of reach with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, pushing the advantage to 7-0.

Andy Rodriguez kept things in place for the RiverDogs bullpen, wrapping the game with 2.1 scoreless frames.

Rays No. 9 prospect Brailer Guerrero played his first game since June 24 after being activated off the 7-day injured list on Wednesday. The lefthanded hitting power bat finished 1-4 in his return.

The RiverDogs will attempt to snap their seven-game losing skid to the Pelicans Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.







