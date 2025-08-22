Shorebirds Lose First Game to Cannon Ballers

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (43-73, 16-34) were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (53-64, 20-31) on Thursday night by a final score of 8-2.

After a scoreless first two innings, Kannapolis took the lead by scoring three runs on three consecutive two-out hits by Jordan Sprinkle, Kaleb Freeman, and Caleb Bonemer to make it 3-0.

Delmarva scored one run in the bottom of the frame on a two-out RBI single by Ike Irish to make it a 3-1 game.

The Cannon Ballers orchestrated another three-run inning in the fourth, with RBIs from Colby Shelton and Jordan Sprinkle, plus a balk with a runner on third, giving them a 6-1 lead.

Caleb Bonemer extended the lead to 7-1 with a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning.

In the seventh, Anthony Depino singled with two outs to drive Bonemer in from third base, giving the Cannon Ballers an 8-1 lead.

Raylin Ramos brought the Shorebirds closer with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, his fourth homer, cutting the deficit to 8-2.

That's as close as Delmarva could get, as Kannapolis closed out the Shorebirds over the final two innings, as they won 8-2.

Ricardo Brizuela (1-10) earned the win for the Cannon Ballers, while Brandon Downer (1-1) took the loss for Delmarva. Gabriel Rodriguez (1) was credited with the save.

The Shorebirds try and rebound on Friday with Carson Dorsey taking the mound against Grant Umberger for Kannapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







