Gonzalez Sets Franchise Record in 6-3 Victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Asbel Gonzalez provided some extra momentum, as he set a franchise record to help the Fireflies rally to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-3 Thursday night at Segra Park.

Gonzalez scored the run off a Tyriq Kemp two-run double that tied Columbia and Augusta 3-3 in the top of the fifth. It was Gonzalez's 71st run of the 2025 season, which passed Erick Torres for the most runs scored in a single season in Fireflies club history.

The inning started with a Yandel Ricardo single followed by a Henry Ramos walk and a Milo Rushford hit by pitch. After the bases were loaded with no one out, Josi Novas grounded into a 5-3 double play that allowed Ricardo to come around to score Columbia's first run of the game. Asbel Gonzalez was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second for Kemp to double to tie the game.

The next frame, Columbia loaded the bases again with nobody out thanks to a walk, hit by pitch and error. Josi Novas drew a walk to give the Fireflies a 4-3 lead and then Gonzalez singled to drive home Yandel Ricardo to make the score 5-3.

In the ninth, Jose Cerice ripped a double off position player Leiker Figueroa to plate Luke Nowak to double the GreenJackets 6-3.

Jose Gutierrez (W, 1-4) worked five innings and allowed three runs as he wrung up a career-best eight Augusta GreenJackets to give the Fireflies bullpen a lead to play with. His previous career-high was seven which came August 11, 2022 vs the DSL Cleveland Red team.

Fraynel Nova worked a pair of scoreless innings out of the shoot before handing the ball to Bryson Dudley (S, 1) to close out the game. The Fireflies pitching staff struck out a combined 15 Augusta GreenJackets, which tied their top mark of the 2025 season.

On the other end, Kendy Richard allowed three runs 4.2 innings before Drew Cristo (L, 1-1) allowed a pair of runs over one frame.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Jeremy Reyes (2-5, 2.98 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

