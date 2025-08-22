Mudcats and Salem Suspended Thursday

Published on August 21, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, V.A. - Thursday night's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Salem Red Sox at Carilion Clinic Field was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the first inning.

The game will resume Friday as part of a suspended game doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. with game one being nine innings.

The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the first contest and will be seven innings in length.

