Three-Run Sixth Inning Pushes RiverDogs over Pelicans, 3-2
Published on August 22, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs 3-2 on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
Jose Escobar homered to right field in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (35-15, 60-54) a 1-0 lead.
Kane Kepley's first homer as a professional extended the Pelicans lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, Brendan Summerhill singled to score Connor Hujsak, Yiter Garcia singled to plate Summerhill, and Alberth Palma singled to drive in Tom Poole, giving the Charleston RiverDogs (27-22, 62-53) a 3-2 lead.
Dominic Niman (3-2) earned the win for the RiverDogs, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing one run, while Alexander Campos threw 4.0 innings, conceding one run.
Jostin Florentino (4-3) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing three runs over 5.1 innings, with Edwardo Melendez pitching 3.2 scoreless innings in relief. Florentino cruised through the first five innings before allowing three in the sixth.
Kepley led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI, while Escobar (1-for-4, homer) and Angel Cepeda (1-for-3, double) contributed. The Pelicans went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 3-for-9, also leaving seven.
The Pelicans continue a seven-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 23rd at 4:35 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-1, 1.91) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Trey Pooser (1-1, 1.93) for Charleston.
Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Behind Three Early Runs and Dominant Pitching, Salem Wins, 3-1 - Salem Red Sox
- Feliz's Grand Slam, Six RBI Fuel 9-5 FredNats Win Over Fayetteville - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Reyes Remarkable as GreenJackets Collect First Win of Week - Augusta GreenJackets
- Kling Homers in 6-4 Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Delmarva Uses Four-Run Eighth to Edge Cannon Ballers - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Mudcats Rally Comes up Short - Carolina Mudcats
- Bullpen Allows One Run over Six Frames in Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Niman, RiverDogs Shut Down Myrtle Beach - Charleston RiverDogs
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Pushes RiverDogs over Pelicans, 3-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Do Good. Watch Baseball: Pack the Park Returns to Segra Park - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.22 at Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
- Eli Willis Debuts with Three Hits, FredNats Beat Fayetteville 10-6 - Fredericksburg Nationals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Pushes RiverDogs over Pelicans, 3-2
- Pelicans Shut out RiverDogs 7-0, Stretch Winning Streak to Four Games
- Pelicans 2025 Playoff Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, August 22
- Pelicans Outlast RiverDogs 8-7 in 11-Inning Thriller
- Pelicans Rout RiverDogs 8-2 to Open Series