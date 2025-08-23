Three-Run Sixth Inning Pushes RiverDogs over Pelicans, 3-2

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs 3-2 on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Jose Escobar homered to right field in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (35-15, 60-54) a 1-0 lead.

Kane Kepley's first homer as a professional extended the Pelicans lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Brendan Summerhill singled to score Connor Hujsak, Yiter Garcia singled to plate Summerhill, and Alberth Palma singled to drive in Tom Poole, giving the Charleston RiverDogs (27-22, 62-53) a 3-2 lead.

Dominic Niman (3-2) earned the win for the RiverDogs, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing one run, while Alexander Campos threw 4.0 innings, conceding one run.

Jostin Florentino (4-3) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing three runs over 5.1 innings, with Edwardo Melendez pitching 3.2 scoreless innings in relief. Florentino cruised through the first five innings before allowing three in the sixth.

Kepley led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI, while Escobar (1-for-4, homer) and Angel Cepeda (1-for-3, double) contributed. The Pelicans went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 3-for-9, also leaving seven.

The Pelicans continue a seven-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 23rd at 4:35 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-1, 1.91) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Trey Pooser (1-1, 1.93) for Charleston.







