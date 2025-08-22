Do Good. Watch Baseball: Pack the Park Returns to Segra Park
Published on August 22, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies, Together SC and The Central Carolina Community Foundation are collaborating to provide a unique fundraising opportunity for over 80 Midlands non-profits Tuesday, August 26 at Segra Park as part of the annual Pack the Park game.
The Fireflies are donating $5 from each ticket sold through a special link directly to Midlands-area charities.
"Pack the Park is a fantastic opportunity for our organization to give back to our community in a tangible way," said Fireflies President Brad Shank. "We always want to be good stewards of this amazing ballpark and maximize the impact that these non-profit groups have on those that they serve. I would encourage anyone who supports these groups to come out and enjoy a night at the ballpark to support community partners."
The non-profit that has the most tickets sold Tuesday will also receive a $3,000 donation from the Fireflies, in addition to the proceeds from their tickets sold. Fans can choose the charity they support with a drop-down selection when purchasing. It's a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are just $2 at the game.
The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park.
