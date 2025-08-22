Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.22 at Augusta

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Jeremy Reyes (2-5, 2.98 ERA).

GONZALEZ SETS FRANCHISE RECORD IN 6-3 VICTORY: Asbel Gonzalez provided some extra momentum, as he set a franchise record to help the Fireflies rally to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-3 Thursday night at Segra Park. Gonzalez scored the run off a Tyriq Kemp two-run double that tied Columbia and Augusta 3-3 in the top of the fifth. It was Gonzalez's 71st run of the 2025 season, which passed Erick Torres for the most runs scored in a single season in Fireflies club history. The inning started with a Yandel Ricardo single followed by a Henry Ramos walk and a Milo Rushford hit by pitch. After the bases were loaded with no one out, Josi Novas grounded into a 5-3 double play that allowed Ricardo to come around to score Columbia's first run of the game. Asbel Gonzalez was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second for Kemp to double to tie the game.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylvania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 66 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

DAR-WIN RODRIGUEZ: Last night the Fireflies guaranteed a series split with the first place Pelicans and it all started with Darwin Rodriguez spinning four scoreless innings in his debut. The righty worked around three hits and punched out six Pelicans hitters to set the tone for the Fireflies pitching staff.

NOWAK RUNNING OUT OF THE GATE: Luke Nowak is officially through his first week with the Fireflies and the outfielder started things off with a bang. He closed out his first series with a four-hit game vs the Pelicans Sunday. It was the Fireflies second four-hit game of the series. Nowak went 7-14 overall against Myrtle Beach at Segra Park. He kept the hot stretch going with a 4-9 with three RBI in three games against Augusta.

ARMS LEAD THE WAY: The Fireflies have won each of their first two games this week and a big part of it has been the pitching. Fireflies pitchers have allowed three ER in 27 innings this week. The club has 37 strikeouts on the run.

A TIGHT RACE: The Fireflies are 10-8 vs the Augusta GreenJackets this season. Overall Columbia has won 105 of the first 210 games the two clubs have played since 2016. Whoever wins the weekend series will have the overall record advantage going into 2025.







