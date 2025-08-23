Feliz's Grand Slam, Six RBI Fuel 9-5 FredNats Win Over Fayetteville

Published on August 22, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







*** Att Header - ASCII

Email from Fredericksburg Nationals > The following 2 styles are for handling signup landing pages > Set the default value for the targeted layout to display: none > .layout--email_signup_fineprint

Feliz's grand slam, six RBI fuel 9-5 FredNats win over Fayetteville

CONTACT

Jack Smith - jsmith@frednats.com

FELIZ'S GRAND SLAM, SIX RBI FUEL 9-5 FREDNATS WIN OVER FAYETTEVILLE

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Behind a grand slam and a career-high six RBI from Washington infield prospect, Angel Feliz, the Fredericksburg Nationals (28-20, 58-55) blitzed the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-25, 61-55) and took sole possession of first place in the Carolina League North with a 9-5 win.

Feliz came up with the bases loaded in the second, looking to open the scoring and did more than just that. He got a fastball right down the middle from Ryan Verdugo and blistered a line drive the opposite way into the visiting bullpen at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. It was Feliz's second career home run, both of which are grand slams. In grabbing a 4-0 lead, the FredNats had their third grand slam of the series.

The FredNats added three more runs in the fourth inning, as Brenner Cox doubled in Jacob Walsh, Feliz hit a sacrifice fly to plate Eli Willits and Jorgelys Mota beat out an infield single to drive in Cox.

That meant Liam Sullivan took the hill in the fifth inning with a 7-0 lead and proceeded to mow down the Woodpeckers, finishing five innings for the first time all year. Sullivan, the lefty starter, retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

Fredericksburg scored two more in the seventh, as Feliz smashed an RBI single to notch his sixth RBI of the night. He set a career high and also became the first FredNats hitter to drive in six runs in a single game in 2025. It is Fredericksburg's first six-RBI game since Dylan Crews did it on August 13, 2023, at Lynchburg.

Despite a late surge by Fayetteville, the FredNats held on for a 9-5 victory, taking the series and the season series against the Woodpeckers. Sullivan (1-1) got the win, as Verdugo (0-1) got the loss. The FredNats will look for their fourth straight win on Saturday, sending Luke Johnson to the mound in a 7:05 start.

#FREDNATS

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Carolina League. They play at state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

Fredericksburg Nationals | 42 Jackie Robinson Way | Fredericksburg, VA 22401 US

Unsubscribe | Notice

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

Email from Fredericksburg Nationals Feliz's grand slam, six RBI fuel 9-5 FredNats win over Fayetteville CONTACT Jack Smith - jsmith@frednats.com FELIZ'S GRAND SLAM, SIX RBI FUEL 9-5 FREDNATS WIN OVER FAYETTEVILLE BOX SCORE FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Behind a grand slam and a career-high six RBI from Washington infield prospect, Angel Feliz, the Fredericksburg Nationals (28-20, 58-55) blitzed the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-25, 61-55) and took sole possession of first place in the Carolina League North with a 9-5 win. Feliz came up with the bases loaded in the second, looking to open the scoring and did more than just that. He got a fastball right down the middle from Ryan Verdugo and blistered a line drive the opposite way into the visiting bullpen at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. It was Feliz's second career home run, both of which are grand slams. In grabbing a 4-0 lead, the FredNats had their third grand slam of the series. The FredNats added three more runs in the fourth inning, as Brenner Cox doubled in Jacob Walsh, Feliz hit a sacrifice fly to plate Eli Willits and Jorgelys Mota beat out an infield single to drive in Cox. That meant Liam Sullivan took the hill in the fifth inning with a 7-0 lead and proceeded to mow down the Woodpeckers, finishing five innings for the first time all year. Sullivan, the lefty starter, retired the final 10 hitters he faced. Fredericksburg scored two more in the seventh, as Feliz smashed an RBI single to notch his sixth RBI of the night. He set a career high and also became the first FredNats hitter to drive in six runs in a single game in 2025. It is Fredericksburg's first six-RBI game since Dylan Crews did it on August 13, 2023, at Lynchburg. Despite a late surge by Fayetteville, the FredNats held on for a 9-5 victory, taking the series and the season series against the Woodpeckers. Sullivan (1-1) got the win, as Verdugo (0-1) got the loss. The FredNats will look for their fourth straight win on Saturday, sending Luke Johnson to the mound in a 7:05 start. #FREDNATS The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Carolina League. They play at state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats. âÃ¯Â¿Â½Š âÃ¯Â¿Â½Š âÃ¯Â¿Â½Š Fredericksburg Nationals | 42 Jackie Robinson Way | Fredericksburg, VA 22401 US Unsubscribe | Constant Contact Data Notice

*** Part 2 - ASCII

Email from Fredericksburg Nationals > The following 2 styles are for handling signup landing pages > Set the default value for the targeted layout to display: none > .layout--email_signup_fineprint

> OUTLOOK-SPECIFIC STYLES > li

@media only screen and (max-width:480px)

Feliz's grand slam, six RBI fuel 9-5 FredNats win over Fayetteville

CONTACT

Jack Smith - jsmith@frednats.com

FELIZ'S GRAND SLAM, SIX RBI FUEL 9-5 FREDNATS WIN OVER FAYETTEVILLE

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Behind a grand slam and a career-high six RBI from Washington infield prospect, Angel Feliz, the Fredericksburg Nationals (28-20, 58-55) blitzed the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-25, 61-55) and took sole possession of first place in the Carolina League North with a 9-5 win.

Feliz came up with the bases loaded in the second, looking to open the scoring and did more than just that. He got a fastball right down the middle from Ryan Verdugo and blistered a line drive the opposite way into the visiting bullpen at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. It was Feliz's second career home run, both of which are grand slams. In grabbing a 4-0 lead, the FredNats had their third grand slam of the series.

The FredNats added three more runs in the fourth inning, as Brenner Cox doubled in Jacob Walsh, Feliz hit a sacrifice fly to plate Eli Willits and Jorgelys Mota beat out an infield single to drive in Cox.

That meant Liam Sullivan took the hill in the fifth inning with a 7-0 lead and proceeded to mow down the Woodpeckers, finishing five innings for the first time all year. Sullivan, the lefty starter, retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

Fredericksburg scored two more in the seventh, as Feliz smashed an RBI single to notch his sixth RBI of the night. He set a career high and also became the first FredNats hitter to drive in six runs in a single game in 2025. It is Fredericksburg's first six-RBI game since Dylan Crews did it on August 13, 2023, at Lynchburg.

Despite a late surge by Fayetteville, the FredNats held on for a 9-5 victory, taking the series and the season series against the Woodpeckers. Sullivan (1-1) got the win, as Verdugo (0-1) got the loss. The FredNats will look for their fourth straight win on Saturday, sending Luke Johnson to the mound in a 7:05 start.

#FREDNATS

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Carolina League. They play at state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

Fredericksburg Nationals | 42 Jackie Robinson Way | Fredericksburg, VA 22401 US

Unsubscribe | Notice







Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.