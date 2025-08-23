Behind Three Early Runs and Dominant Pitching, Salem Wins, 3-1

Salem, V.a. - 26 hours after the first pitch was thrown, the Salem Red Sox (49-66, 23-28) used a hot start to beat the Carolina Mudcats (64-49, 27-21), 3-1, in a continuation of Game three Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

After only half an inning was played Thursday night before a rain halted the game, Salem played well-rested on Friday, earning the game's opening three runs on three hits - all of which came exclusively in the game's opening two innings.

Salem took the opening lead for the first time this week on just its second batter of the game. After outfielder Justin Gonzales singled and extended his on-base streak to 16 games, the third-longest active streak by a Carolina League hitter, shortstop Starlyn Nunez smoked an RBI-double to left-center field. The relay in from Carolina included a throwing error by the Mudcats that awarded Nunez home for the game-winning run.

A great first inning on the mound for Jesus Travieso, who appeared after RHP Yhoiker Fajardo had a 1-2-3 inning in the postponed game Thursday, turned the attention back to the hot Salem bats in the bottom of the second.

The Mudcats worked two quick outs in the frame before catcher Gerardo Rodriguez dug in from the right side. With the bases empty, Rodriguez clobbered an inside fastball over the left field wall, making it 3-0 on his third home run this season, the first and only long ball in this series so far between Carolina and Salem.

Offensively, that may have been all that Salem earned while moving to 10-8 in the month of August. But the Sox's pitching took the run support and ran with it, striking out double-digit batters for the second consecutive game.

Travieso continued to impress in his fifth start for the Red Sox, moving to 2-0 on the season. The 18-year-old pitched four innings on Friday night, giving up five hits and one earned run in the fifth inning, walking a single Mudcat batter while tying a career-high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander was integral in Salem's second consecutive two-run win.

After Travieso, right-hander Patrick Galle looked comfortable in his first professional appearance. The Biloxi, Mississippi native and 17th round draft pick by Boston in this year's MLB Draft was assigned to Salem on Tuesday and got the hold. Galle didn't concede a hit or run across his first two innings pitched in Single-A.

Skipper Ozzie Chavez replaced three right-handed pitchers with a fourth when he gave the baseball to Calvin Bickerstaff out of the bullpen for the six-out save. The former Kent State Golden Flash did just that, earning his third save with Salem by giving up just a single hit and walk to three strikeouts, the most emphatic one being a game-ending strikeout to former Boston College Eagle Josiah Ragsdale in the top of the ninth.

With the win alongside a win from Fredericksburg, Salem remains 6.5 games back of first place in the Carolina League North division, while the Mudcats dropping from first place to a game back in the standings. The two teams will play games four and five of the series as part of a Saturday doubleheader with the opening pitch of the first seven-inning game set for 5 p.m.







