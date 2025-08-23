Kling Homers in 6-4 Loss

Published on August 22, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Paxton Kling

Hickory, NC - Despite numerous comeback attempts, the Hickory Crawdads fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-4 on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads came into Friday's contest with 36 hits in the first three games against Lynchburg, as the Crawdads continued their dominance of the Hillcats, winning seven of their nine contests in 2025.

However, the Crawdads (61-56, 28-24) were held to five hits on Friday night, as three Hillcats pitchers were able to slow down the Hickory offense in a game played in front of 3,183 fans.

The Hillcats held a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning when Paxton Kling launched his first professional homer off starting pitcher Joey Oakie, trimming the Hillcats lead to 3-2.

Lynchburg responded with a two-run sixth as Yaikel Mijares singled home a pair of runs off Grant Cherry to build the lead back to 5-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Josh Springer singled home Hector Osorio to take the score to 5-3.

Later in the frame, Marcos Torres took matters into his own legs, stealing home off Angel Perez, bringing the 'Dads back to within a run at 5-4.

In the seventh, Aaron Walton closed out the scoring with his first homer of the season, wrapping a drive around the left field foul pole, giving Lynchburg their final margin at 6-4.

Cam Schuelke came on for Lynchburg (63-52, 22-27) to seal the victory, claiming his third win in four decisions to even the six-game series at 2-2. Schuelke retired six of seven hitters faced, tossing two hitless frames.

Hickory starting pitcher Kamdyn Perry suffered the loss, dropping his record to 1-5 on the year.

The Crawdads' Yeremy Cabrera collected two more hits in the series, taking his hitting streak to eight games.

The Crawdads will continue the six-game series tomorrow at 7pm against Lynchburg, before wrapping up the weekend with a 2pm first pitch against the Hillcats on Sunday afternoon.

