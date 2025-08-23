Delmarva Uses Four-Run Eighth to Edge Cannon Ballers

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (44-73, 17-34) topped the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (53-65, 21-31) with a 6-2 win on Friday night.

Arxy Hernandez put Kannapolis on the board first with a two-out, RBI double in the second to make it 1-0.

Delmarva received another strong start from Carson Dorsey, who pitched five innings, gave up one run on one hit, and struck out a career-high eight batters.

The Shorebirds tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single by Raylin Ramos to make it 1-1.

In the sixth inning, Delmarva took the lead on a fielder's choice off the bat of Caden Bodine as Wehiwa Aloy beat the throw to home to give the Shorebirds a 2-1 advantage.

The Cannon Ballers came back to tie the game in the eighth with an RBI single from Anthony DePino to make it 2-2.

Wehiwa Aloy wasted no time giving the Shorebirds the lead back as he cranked the first home run of his career, putting Delmarva ahead 3-2. The Shorebirds added three more runs, thanks to a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single by Raylin Ramos, to go up 6-2.

Deivy Cruz struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth to complete a 6-2 victory for the Shorebirds.

The win was awarded to Deivy Cruz (2-1), while Hale Sims (2-3) took the loss for Kannapolis.

The Shorebirds try to secure a series win on Saturday as Chase Allsup takes the mound against Justin Sinibaldi for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







