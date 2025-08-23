Mudcats Rally Comes up Short

SALEM, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but could not complete the rally as they fell to the Salem Red Sox 3-1 on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Salem (23-27 second half // 50-65 overall) started fast with a pair of runs in the home half of the first inning when Starlyn Nunez laced a double down the right field line to plate a pair and put the Red Sox on top 2-0.

The lead would grow to 3-0 in the second when Gerardo Rodriguez cranked his third home run of the season, a solo shot to left centerfield.

Carolina (28-20 // 64-48) got on the board with their only run in the fifth inning thanks to a Luis Lameda double that brought Edgardo Ordonez to the plate and cut the Red Sox lead to 3-1.

The Mudcats made it interesting late as they brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but Josiah Ragsdale struck out and the Red Sox held on for the 3-1 victory.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon beginning at 5:00 p.m. with both games being seven innings in length.

