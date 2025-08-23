Bullpen Allows One Run over Six Frames in Loss

Published on August 22, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Julio Rosario

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Julio Rosario(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies surrendered three runs in the first inning on their way to a 4-1 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Friday night at SRP Park.

The GreenJackets broke through in the bottom of the first inning. Eric Hartman started the contest with a bunt single. After that, John Gil smashed a double to left field to score Hartman and break the tie. Later, Dixon Williams smashed his first homer of the season to give the GreenJackets a 3-0 lead prior to the second inning.

After the first inning, Darwin Rodriguez (L, 0-1) worked through a scoreless second and third frame before passing the ball to Yeri Perez and the Fireflies bullpen. Perez worked a pair of innings and allowed a run before getting the ball to Julio Rosario. The righty went two hitless innings before Augusto Mendieta closed out the game for Columbia.

Augusta added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Owen Carey singled and moved to second on a catcher's interference before Colin Burgess doubled to the left-center alley to plate Carey and advance Augusta's lead to 4-0.

Columbia got on the board in the top of the sixth inning. Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch before he stole second. It was his second steal of the game and his 68th of the 2025 season. The steal tied him with Jean Ramirez for the most steals in franchise history. Ramirez was with the Fireflies from 2021-23. After Gonzalez got a running start, Jose Cerice lined a single to right to bring home the center fielder and cut Augusta's lead to 4-1.

Jeremy Reyes (W, 3-5) was the difference maker for the GreenJackets. The righty worked a career-high seven two-hit innings around one run. He added six strikeouts and only walked a pair before getting the ball to his relief corp. Carter Lovasz (S, 1) was the first arm deployed. The righty earned a two inning save in first pro appearance after being selected in the eighth round of the 2025 draft by The Atlanta Braves.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-7, 4.97 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Rayven Antonio (7-3, 3.38 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.