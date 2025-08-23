Niman, RiverDogs Shut Down Myrtle Beach

Published on August 22, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, SC - Behind a career night from Dominic Niman out of the bullpen, the RiverDogs beat Myrtle Beach ace Jostin Florentino and the Pelicans 3-2 on Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Charleston improves to 27-22 in the second half and 62-53 overall with the victory.

The Pelicans took a first inning lead thanks to a solo home run from Jose Escobar. The shot was the only run RiverDogs starter Alexander Campos surrendered in four innings in his first start of 2025.

Niman took over in the bottom of the fifth, and the Pelicans played longball again, as Kane Kepley popped his first professional home run - a solo shot to double the lead to 2-0.

The RiverDogs bats got off to a sluggish start against Florentino and were shut out through five innings, stranding runners in scoring position in three frames.

That tune changed in the sixth. Connor Hujsak opened the inning with a double, and Brendan Summerhill followed with an RBI single to break up the shutout. After Florentino bounced back with a strikeout, Tom Poole walked to set up runners on first and second for Yirer Garcia, who lined a game-tying single to right.

Alberth Palma provided what stood as the game-winning knock, an RBI single into right, putting the RiverDogs ahead 3-2.

Following Kepley's home run, Niman silenced the Myrtle Beach bats. The southpaw allowed just one more hit and struck out five, finishing the contest for the RiverDogs to set a professional career high with five innings.

Florentino was charged for the loss - his first since June 15. His start also marked just the second time this season the righty has surrendered more than two earned runs.

The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the RiverDogs and a seven-game skid in the season series with the Pelicans.

Charleston will attempt to build a win streak on Saturday afternoon. The two clubs will play a doubleheader, with game one scheduled for 4:35 pm. Charleston native Trey Pooser is the probable starter.

The RiverDogs return to Riley Park on Tuesday to begin their final homestand of the 2025 season.







