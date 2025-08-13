Fireflies Complete Comeback, Down Pelicans 7-6 in Extras

Columbia, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday evening at Segra Park.

Yandel Ricardo grounded out to score Hyungchan Um in the second inning, giving the Columbia Fireflies (14-28, 50-58) a 1-0 lead.

Kane Kepley singled to plate Christian Olivo in the third inning, tying the game at 1-1 for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (30-12, 55-51).

Olivo singled to score Jairo Diaz, and Kepley tripled to drive in Alexis Hernandez and Olivo in the seventh inning, giving the Pelicans a 4-1 lead.

Ty Southisene singled to plate Kepley in the ninth inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 5-1.

Ramos walked to score Jose Cerice, McNair singled to drive in Um and Ramos with a throwing error by Angel Cepeda, and Asbel Gonzalez grounded into a forceout to score Luke Nowak in the ninth inning, tying the game at 5-5.

Cepeda grounded into a double play to score Alexey Lumpuy in the 10th inning, putting the Pelicans ahead 6-5.

Ramos walked to score Ramon Ramirez, and Tyriq Kemp hit a sacrifice fly to plate Angel Acosta in the 10th inning, securing a 7-6 walk-off win for Columbia.

Yenfri Sosa (1-0)earned the win for the Fireflies, pitching 1.0 inning and allowing an unearned run, while Ethan Bell (1-3) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing two runs (one earned) in 0.2 innings. Kevin Camacho threw 5.0 innings, allowing one run on just one hit and a walk while fanning six.

Kepley led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, while Olivo went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Diaz, Southisene, Halbach, Justin Stransky, and Lumpuy added hits. The Pelicans went 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-11, leaving eight.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Thursday, August 14th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Nazier Mule (3-6, 5.65) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Kendry Chourio (0-2, 8.22) for Columbia.







