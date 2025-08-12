Fayetteville Can't Catch Carolina in Series Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Despite the best efforts of their offense in the late innings, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-20, 57-50) could not keep pace with the Carolina Mudcats (24-15, 60-43) as they dropped the series opener 7-5.

Right away, the Mudcats jumped out to an early lead. The visitors cashed in a pair of back-to-back walks by producing back-to-back singles, pulling them ahead 2-0.

For the next few innings, both pitching staffs took control of the game before both lineups emerged in the sixth inning. Carolina tacked on another two-spot to double their lead to four, but the Woodpeckers went to work immediately to mount a comeback. Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Nick Monistere, and he took full advantage of the situation, driving in Fayetteville's first run on a fielder's choice. Arturo Flores capitalized two batters later, scorching a two-run single to left field to draw the Woodpeckers within a run at 4-3.

Following a scoreless seventh, the Mudcats plated another pair in the top of the eighth to extend their lead to 6-3. But, once again, the Woodpeckers found a way back into the game. A Zach Daudet leadoff single set the stage for Monistere, and he blasted a two-run home run, the first of his professional career, to cut the Carolina lead to 6-5.

However, the Mudcats fought their way through Fayetteville's late momentum and closed the game out. They pushed another run across in the top of the ninth, and a scoreless bottom of the frame secured the win in the series opener.

Fayetteville looks to shake off the early-series setback as they face the Mudcats in a doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 4:35 PM. RHP Raimy Rodriguez and RHP Luis Aguilar are set to start for the Woodpeckers in the twin bill, while only RHP Griffin Tobias is confirmed in game one for Carolina. In addition to Dollar Dogs presented by WFNC 640, it is Football Night at Segra Stadium.

