7th Annual Pecktoberfest Returns to Segra Stadium September 27th

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers annual beer festival Pecktoberfest returns to Segra Stadium for the seventh time on Saturday, September 27th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fans can take advantage of a limited, exclusive VIP ticket which gives them access to Pecktoberfest one hour early (4 p.m.). This year's festival will feature more than 50 beers & ciders from over 25 breweries around the country.

General admission tickets for Pecktoberfest are $50 in advance (taxes and fees included) and includes admission into Segra Stadium along with unlimited sampling of all beers & ciders during the duration of the event.

Advance pricing ends on September 22 nd in which tickets will go up to $65 after that date.

An exclusive VIP ticket is also available for $80 (taxes and fees included) and includes a variety of perks for beer lovers to take advantage of. Only 250 VIP tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The VIP portion of the event is presented by Gaston Brewing Company and will allow those with tickets to enter an hour early at 4 p.m. VIP holders also get an all-you-can-eat buffet from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in an exclusive area on the infield. In addition, anyone with a VIP ticket will receive a branded tasting glass.

Food tents will be available for patrons to purchase a variety of local cuisine. Additional yard games will be available on the field along with college football games being shown on the Segratron throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by visiting the Box Office located at Segra Stadium. Below is a list of all confirmed breweries for this year's Pecktoberfest. Breweries & selections are subject to change.

Austin Eastciders - Austin, Texas

Appalachian Mountain Brewing - Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian Cidery - Hendersonville, North Carolina

Dirtbag Ales - Hope Mills, North Carolina

Downeast Cider House - East Boston, Massachusetts

Foothills Brewing - Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Gaston Brewing - Fayetteville, North Carolina

Hatchet Brewing - Southern Pines, North Carolina Heckler Brewing - Fayetteville, North Carolina

Highland Brewing - Asheville, North Carolina Hugger Mugger Brewing Company - Sanford, North Carolina Little Heathen's Brewery - Spring Lake, North Carolina

Lonerider Brewing - Raleigh, North Carolina

New Belgium Brewing - Asheville, North Carolina

NODA - Charlotte, North Carolina North South Brewing Company - Fayetteville, North Carolina

Red Oak Brewing - Greensboro, North Carolina Schilling Cider - Seattle, Washington

Sierra Nevada Brewing - Chico, California

Southern Pines Brewing - Southern Pines, North Carolina

Yuengling Brewing - Pottsville, Pennsylvania







Carolina League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.