'Dogs Shutout in Pooser's Homecoming

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs offensive struggles continued in the series opener with Hickory, as the Crawdads shut out Charleston 6-0 on Tuesday night in front of 3,828 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fall to 21-19 in the second half and 56-50 overall. They now sit 8.5 games behind first place Myrtle Beach.

Following a 1-2-3 first inning, Hanahan native Trey Pooser and the RiverDog defense found themselves in trouble, allowing the Crawdads to put up three quick runs on two untimely errors.

With men on first and second, Esteban Mejia sliced an opposite field single to right field. Ryan McCoy bobbled the ball while trying to field it, which allowed Braylin Morel to score from second base. Luke Hanson approached the plate next and dribbled a slow groundball for a fielders choice. Larry Martinez misfired the throw to second base into left field, allowing Pablo Guerrero to score. A sacrifice fly from Josh Springer scored Mejia from third to push the Crawdad advantage to 3-0.

Hickory extended their lead in the third.

Maxton Martin rocketed a leadoff double off the right field wall that set the stage for Morel. He skied a long fly ball that just cleared the fence in left field to place the Crawdads up 5-0.

Pooser settled in and closed out his home debut with two scoreless innings. In five innings, he finished with three earned runs on eight hits, three strikeouts, and no walks.

Hickory starter Enrique Segura put together a strong, efficient performance. He threw five blank frames while giving up only two hits while racking up three punchouts compared to no walks.

Dominic Niman, Pooser's former teammate at Kentucky, contributed in relief by keeping Hickory quiet for 1.2 innings in his first action since May 20.

The 'Dads tacked on an insurance run in the eighth to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was Boeing Military Appreciation Night at The Joe, and Dog Day Tuesday was dedicated to service animals across all fields. In celebration of our armed forces, military personnel from Joint Base Charleston and the RiverDogs Hall of Honor were recognized during a pre-game ceremony. This included the induction of two new members to the hall - Michael McAllister and Joe Trez. The Paris Island Marine Band put together a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem before play started. The Dairy Queen Peanut Butter Challenge, which featured two dogs racing to see who could finish a plate of peanut butter first and claim victory, was a fan favorite.

The series continues tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Tomorrow is Ladies Night, as the RiverDogs invite all women from across the Lowcountry to enjoy a girls night out. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.







