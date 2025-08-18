Pooser's Strong Start Wraps Dominant Week for 'Dogs

Published on August 17, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trey Pooser

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trey Pooser(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Led by five shutout innings from Charleston native Trey Pooser, the RiverDogs snatched a fifth consecutive win over the Hickory Crawdads, 5-2 on Sunday evening in front of 5,414 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs win the series 5-1 and move to 26-19 in the second half. They are 5.5 games behind the first place Myrtle Beach Pelicans, heading to Pelicans Park next week for a seven-game series.

The RiverDogs drew first blood in the second inning.

A walk and a single started the inning off. After a double play, Narciso Polanco moved to third. Jose Monzon hit a fly ball to left field that looked routine for Maxton Martin, but he misjudged the carry of the ball and missed it, allowing Polanco to score to make it 1-0.

In the fourth the RiverDogs doubled their lead. Tom Poole singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Polanco took a fastball and slapped it to deep right field for a triple, scoring Poole and growing the advantage to 2-0.

After taking the loss on Tuesday, Pooser bounced back to earn the victory. The Hanahan grad tossed five innings, working around four hits without issuing a walk.

In the sixth inning the RiverDogs doubled their lead again. Two singles set up a Yirer Garcia RBI-single for the first run of the frame. Later in the frame, Alberth Palma dashed home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Pooser's former college teammate Dominic Niman came in relief for him and continued the shutout in style. He tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out five of the nine batters he faced.

Charleston added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Connor Hujsak doubled and stole third while Nathan Flewelling worked a walk to put runners on the corners. A pickoff throw to check on Flewelling was botched by first baseman Marcos Torres, allowing Hujsak to score comfortably from third for the fifth run of the ballgame.

Hickory scratched across two ninth inning runs to end the RiverDogs scoreless innings streak at 22, but Jacob Hartlaub recorded the final three outs to wrap up a successful week.

Ballpark Fun: This MUSC Health Family Sunday marked the conclusion of Larry Doby Weekend. RiverDogs honored the 70th anniversary of the 1955 Cannon St. All-Stars, the little league team that was unable to compete in the 1955 Little League World Series as a result of racism. Members of that historic team were recognized pre-game, as three members of the team threw a first pitch. As always, kids ran the bases after the game.

The RiverDogs travel to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to open a seven-game series with the Pelicans. The series opener is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Charleston returns to The Joe for their last six game homestand of the season against Augusta, Aug. 26-31.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.