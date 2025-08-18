Mudcats Take Series Finale at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored three times in the top of the seventh inning and survived a ninth inning rally to claim the series finale from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4-3 on Sunday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Carolina (26-19 // 62-47) broke a 1-1 tie when they pushed across a trio of runs in the seventh inning off Woodpecker right hander David Landeta (L,0-1). Josh Adamczewski got the party started with bloop single to center for a 2-1 lead.

Later in the frame, Jose Anderson brought home a run on a sacrifice fly and the final run of the inning crossed thanks to a Filippo Di Turi single for a 4-1 Mudcats advantage.

Fayetteville (25-22 // 61-52) scored twice in the ninth inning against Garrett Hodges (S, 7) highlighted by a RBI knock from Anthony Huezo which trimmed the deficit to one but the Woodpeckers stranded the tying run on first base as the Mudcats held on for the one-run triumph.

Bryan Rivera (W, 8-3) worked three shutout innings out of the Mudcats bullpen with one walk and three strikeouts to earn the win.

With the victory, Carolina snaps a four-game losing skid and maintains the top spot in the Carolina League North Division standings.

The Mudcats continue their season-long 13-game road trip on Tuesday night in Salem. First pitch of the series is slated for 6:35 p.m.

